GOP leaders in Congress
must drop support of Trump
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The American people are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic that has turned lives upside down. They are suffering from a downward-spiraling economy and yet again are struggling to overcome deep-seated racial injustice after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. The absence of effective presidential leadership has exacerbated these crises.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon faced the prospect of impeachment because of the Watergate scandal. At first, congressional Republican support held firm. However, the political tide turned after transcripts of White House tapes revealed a presidential cover-up. The big moment came in early August when Republican leaders in Congress, led by Sen. Barry Goldwater of Arizona, went to the White House to tell Nixon he no longer had their support and would most likely lose a pending impeachment vote. They made it clear to Nixon that his best choice was to resign.
Republicans now face a somewhat different situation with President Donald Trump. Impeachment has come and gone. The main issues are the president’s character, leadership effectiveness and overall fitness for office. Most congressional Republicans continue to turn a blind eye to his misdeeds. For the most part, they have exhibited deafening silence
Congressional Republican leaders should take a page out of their almost 50-year-old political playbook. They should go to the White House to tell Trump he faces a new political reality: He no longer has their support, and they will back another candidate this summer at the party’s national convention. If this is done soon, there would be enough time to select a different nominee. This might not be politically expedient, but it would be the right thing to do.
Edward Drachman.
Glen Allen.
