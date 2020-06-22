Reader decries toppling
of First Virginia statue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The destruction of the First Virginia Regiment Monument in Meadow Park is appalling. The 276th Engineer Battalion of the Virginia Army National Guard traces its lineage back to the Richmond City Regiment, organized in Richmond from existing elements in the Virginia Militia. This battalion holds the U.S. Army Special Unit Designation "First Virginia."
This monument always has held a special place for our family and for many soldiers returning from combat. From 2004 to 2008, six soldiers from the 276th "First Virginia" gave their lives for their state and their country in Iraq.
The monument, both in form and inscription, recognizes the sacrifice of all the soldiers of the “First Virginia,” which was created in 1754. Put up around the same time as the Confederate monuments, the statue clearly depicts a pre-Revolutionary militiaman. The inscription on the statue's pedestal reads:
"Erected to the imperishable memory of the valiant fallen of the First Regiment of Virginia Infantry who through seven American wars endured hardships with patience, met defeat with constant courage, did not vaunt their victories and steadfastly kept the faith with God and their country."
This monument represents a military unit that has fought for our freedoms since before the Revolutionary War. One of these freedoms is the right to peaceful protest — not destruction.
Less one forgets the cost of this freedom, visit the Virginia War Memorial and read the names of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. You will be moved.
Please restore and replace the monument to honor the First Virginia.
Marjorie Collings.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.