Wanton destruction

harms BLM movement

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am supportive of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and its goal of racial, financial, judicial and cultural equality for all. I understand the movement's desire to tear down monuments to the Confederacy and its unsavory ideals. Though I don't always agree with the methods being used, I grasp the sentiment and reasoning behind them.

What troubles me, however, is what now appears to be the wanton destruction of any monument, regardless of the reason for its presence. I was very disturbed to read that protesters have toppled the First Virginia Regiment monument in Meadow Park in the Fan District. This monument was a memorial to the state militia regiment formed in 1754 before the Revolutionary War. What does this monument or the militia it is dedicated to have to do with the Confederacy or propagation of slavery? Absolutely nothing. Protesters have gone from a targeted takedown of Confederate statues to wanton destruction of any monument. 

Enough destruction. I thought this movement was about building bridges and improving lives. It appears some have taken this movement as an opportunity to perpetrate widespread violent destruction — from looting to tearing down monuments honoring Revolutionary War heroes. Unfortunately, this behavior dilutes the BLM movement's message and causes many of us looking from the outside in to wonder about the true motivation of some protesters.

Leah Bush.

New Kent.

