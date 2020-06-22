Why has Stoney condoned

destruction of property?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For most Virginians, watching the wanton vandalism and destruction in Richmond is heartbreaking, and it makes my family glad we don’t pay taxes that contribute to Mayor Levar Stoney’s salary. He either simply doesn’t care about the lawless behavior and has given up on holding those committing acts to the standard the rest of us are held to, or he thinks it will promote his political goals, none of which should be acceptable to Richmond taxpayers.

Why would a business owner move to a city or a state that essentially condones this and where Stoney, the supposed leader, turns a blind eye to a mob of law-breaking thugs and allows violence and the destruction of property?

Gov. Ralph Northam deserves to hang his head in shame along with the mayor. This is the saddest chapter in the history of our city and state during my 68 years.

We must all pray for the police, who have been forced to stand down and have been emasculated by feckless politicians.

It’s past time to take back our city. Will Richmond become the next Philadelphia, Baltimore, Chicago or Detroit?

It’s well on the way.

Peter C. Bance.

Manakin-Sabot.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email