Why has Stoney condoned
destruction of property?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For most Virginians, watching the wanton vandalism and destruction in Richmond is heartbreaking, and it makes my family glad we don’t pay taxes that contribute to Mayor Levar Stoney’s salary. He either simply doesn’t care about the lawless behavior and has given up on holding those committing acts to the standard the rest of us are held to, or he thinks it will promote his political goals, none of which should be acceptable to Richmond taxpayers.
Why would a business owner move to a city or a state that essentially condones this and where Stoney, the supposed leader, turns a blind eye to a mob of law-breaking thugs and allows violence and the destruction of property?
Gov. Ralph Northam deserves to hang his head in shame along with the mayor. This is the saddest chapter in the history of our city and state during my 68 years.
We must all pray for the police, who have been forced to stand down and have been emasculated by feckless politicians.
It’s past time to take back our city. Will Richmond become the next Philadelphia, Baltimore, Chicago or Detroit?
It’s well on the way.
Peter C. Bance.
Manakin-Sabot.
