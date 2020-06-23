Education a precious gift
to one's future self
Editor, Times- Dispatch:
During this time of protest, in this period of pandemic, I have a message for 2020 graduates:
Congratulations — you made it. The next step in your journey is about to begin. You are about to invest your time, energy and money in the most precious possession you will ever own — your education. Never forget that. The decisions you make today will impact the person you will be tomorrow. Accept the responsibility to the person you seek to become, so that 70 years from now you can reflect with gratitude on that kid in whom you entrusted your life.
As you journey through life, “May the road rise up to greet you, may the wind be always at your back, and may the Lord hold you in the hollow of His hand forever.”
William S. Hitchcock.
Fork Union.
