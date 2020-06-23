Education a precious gift

to one's future self

Editor, Times- Dispatch:

During this time of protest, in this period of pandemic, I have a message for 2020 graduates:

Congratulations — you made it. The next step in your journey is about to begin. You are about to invest your time, energy and money in the most precious possession you will ever own — your education. Never forget that. The decisions you make today will impact the person you will be tomorrow. Accept the responsibility to the person you seek to become, so that 70 years from now you can reflect with gratitude on that kid in whom you entrusted your life.

As you journey through life, “May the road rise up to greet you, may the wind be always at your back, and may the Lord hold you in the hollow of His hand forever.”

William S. Hitchcock.

Fork Union.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email