No equals today to those

who fought World War II

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Please don't compare anyone today with the generation that fought World War II. There is no comparison, and today's generation never fully can understand what the other generation experienced and went through. Wars in Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East have left many hardships for the returning forces but nothing like World War II. There will never be another generation that gave so much for their country and families. Look at what you have today. Enough said.

Tony Trexler.

Hopewell.

