Rioting reminds reader

of theologian's words

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As I watch the rioting and violence taking place in our country and the discourse of radical ideas, it reminded me of something written in 1946 by German theologian and Lutheran pastor Martin Niemoller.

I will paraphrase it to conform to what is happening in America today:

First they came for the monuments, and I did not speak out, because I was not a historian.

Then they came for the police, and I did not speak out, because I was not a policeman.

They burned down and looted businesses, I did not speak out, because I did not own a business.

Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.

James Lance.

Henrico.

