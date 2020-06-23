Voices of community must
be heard on state boards
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Environmental boards are a special place to serve the public good. There are vacancies on several boards invested with protecting Virginia’s environment. Virginians who care about our air, land, water, the climate crisis, public health and environmental justice (EJ) should consider applying. We urge black Virginians, LatinX Virginians, Native Americans, other people of color and people in front-line communities to take up this sacred duty.
The Virginia Council on Environmental Justice is mandated to “provide recommendations to establish a foundation of environmental justice principles intended to protect vulnerable communities from disproportionate impacts of pollution.” While advisory in nature, the council provides a long-missing layer of accountability and assesses environmental justice efforts across all state agencies. The Virginia Environmental Justice Collaborative recommends and supports those applicants who stand for and exhibit our shared principles of EJ.
Those impacted most are systematically excluded from serving on state boards. For instance, on the application to serve on the Virginia Council on Environmental Justice, many of the questions are overly probing and of a personal nature, and can be intimidating to would-be board members — so much so that some have been discouraged from applying.
Gov. Ralph Northam must ensure that the voices of people of color and directly impacted community members are heard by appointing them to state boards.
The anguish and outrage of millions of Americans over the recent deaths of black people due to police brutality and racial violence have given rise to a long-needed awakening to systemic injustices throughout all facets of our society. The voices of historically disenfranchised people must be heard now, more than ever.
Queen Zakia Shabazz.
Coordinator,
Virginia Environmental Justice Collaborative.
Richmond.
Chad Oba.
President, Friends of Buckingham.
Union Hill.
