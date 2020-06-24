City leaders must begin
police review, reforms
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I would like to see these changes made in light of recent events in the city:
• The city should drop all charges and fines against protesters. If there is evidence of looting, robbery, etc., that’s a different matter, but for those people involved in protests against the killing of George Floyd and so many other Black citizens at the hands of police, and for the many people arrested merely for being unaware of the curfew order and in the wrong place at the wrong time, drop all charges and fines.
• The city needs to begin investigations of all officers involved in pepper-spraying, tear-gassing or assaulting a citizen with a vehicle. The city should remove from active duty any police officer under investigation for said activities. These investigations should be carried out with members of the public/community (i.e. not just the police or current administration) involved.
• The city should institute a policy disallowing hateful tattoos on members of its police force.
• The city should work to ensure that the hiring process eliminates members of hate groups, and that similarly unfit officers are not recruited to the force.
• The city should change its police department policy in a number of ways, but two stand out at the moment: Use of force policies in general should be reviewed and significantly altered so that citizen safety is prioritized over officer fear; and policy regarding crowd control should disallow the use of tear gas, pepper spray, mace or other irritants, as well as flash grenades, rubber bullets and any similar weapons. Officers have shown remarkably poor judgment in these "crowd control" situations, likely due to both inadequate training and unit discipline.
Jeffrey Clowes.
Richmond.
