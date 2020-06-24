Excessive use of force
turns protests violent
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Over the past few weeks, protesters have been gathering every day and night to peacefully demonstrate against police brutality and racism. Richmond and state police have decided that the appropriate response to this is to show up in full riot gear, throw tear gas, pepper-spray people (including some members of the press) at close range and fire rubber bullets. What's more, they consistently have lied about the circumstances that led to this excessive use of force. In their statements, police blame protesters for "inciting riots" or "assaulting an officer," only to have these narratives immediately proved wrong with video evidence, as was the case when an officer drove a police vehicle into a crowd. The other night, police declared a peaceful sit-in at City Hall an unlawful assembly and responded aggressively and violently. What purpose does this serve beyond terror and intimidation?
There has been much concern lately about protests turning violent, but it's become clear that the only time these demonstrations do become violent is when it is instigated by police. Despite Mayor Levar Stoney's commitments to improve police accountability and "build community trust," this has been allowed to continue night after night. Is anyone willing or able to stop this, or are the police a completely unaccountable rogue organization? Many of us are tired of Richmond looking like a war zone every night.
Wiley Lawrence.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.