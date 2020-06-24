Northam's leadership

quiet contrast to Trump's

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov. Ralph Northam's quiet, rational, understanding and self-effacing leadership is such a welcome antidote to the bombastic, demagogic and exploitative showboating we endure from the White House. Increasingly, people like Gen. James Mattis are finding their voice to point out the danger of an unfit commander in chief. The American electorate should turn out in unprecedented numbers to correct the deplorable disaster of 2016 and trump the Electoral College in 2020.

Edward Adams.

Richmond.

