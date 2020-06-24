Reader sees similarity

in 1865 and 2020 fires

Editor, Times Dispatch:

How ironic we have arrived at this point in history. As Gen. Ulysses S. Grant approached Richmond in 1865, Confederates set fire to Richmond as they evacuated and destroyed most of the city's business district.

Likewise, as Mayor Levar Stony and Gov. Ralph Northam retreat in the face of the mob, Richmond is on fire again. I hope Richmond will not take another 150 years to recover.

What seemed like such a wonderful time for up-and-coming Richmond just months ago has been taken away in short order.

It's very sad.

Willy Carter.

Goochland.

