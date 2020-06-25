GOP leadership must
stop enabling Trump
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Now that President Donald Trump has had his second rally in front of a large crowd with no social distancing, no masks and coronavirus cases rising in Oklahoma and Arizona, what will it take for congressional leaders to speak out? As a physician, if I ignored the standard of care when treating patients, I could be sued for malpractice and lose my medical license.
Trump and the Republican leaders are committing political and ethical malpractice. Why do I say that? The most important job of the president of the United States is to protect the welfare of the citizens of our country. When his leading physicians and epidemiologists have made it clear that we are in a deadly pandemic and the president undermines, ridicules and ignores recommended guidelines, you would expect that there would be at least a few Republicans who would have the courage to speak up and hold Trump accountable. People are dying because of his arrogance and ignorance.
I have always been proud to be an American. However, to see Trump put all of us at risk by his lack of leadership as well as destroying the integrity of the office of the presidency is shameful and, frankly, depressing. However, if congressional leaders continue to enable Trump’s behavior, we will be seeing many more deaths from the coronavirus and the further destruction of our economy.
Kenneth Olshansky, M.D.
Glen Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.