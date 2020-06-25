Reader calls on leaders
to enforce laws
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am 86 years old and have seen a lot of things in my life. I have seen leaders stand up for our nation, state, cities and our good, hard-working people. We now have politicians who do not choose to enforce our laws to protect our people and property from those who break laws and call it demonstrating. Yes, people have a right to demonstrate, but not to destroy. If I broke a store window and stole, then set a store or city bus on fire, I would be prosecuted. Our governor and mayor have the power to call out forces to control mob action, but they do not have the backbone, or maybe politics are involved.
I disagree with the recent actions of certain police officers who caused deaths while making arrests. My heart goes out to the victims' families. Citizens have the right to protest with marches, but there are God's laws and man's laws that should be respected. So leaders, do your job and do what is right.
Edwin Seward.
Henrico.
