Vilification of police
saddens Richmonder
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the three decades I have lived in my "starter home" neighborhood, I have seen numerous neighbors come and go. Quite a few of them were, and are, police officers. Many are just starting families. Some are Caucasians, some are African Americans.
It makes me terribly sad to see them being vilified for the reprehensible acts of some of their fellow officers. Once one gets to know someone on a personal level, it is harder to paint him or her with the same ugly brushstroke.
As the protesters interact with the men and women in blue while exercising their constitutional right to free speech, I would remind them that each one of those police officers is someone's beloved father, mother, brother or sister. One even could be a neighbor.
Being a police officer is a difficult job under most circumstances, but especially in these trying times. At no time is it permissible to curse at, spit upon or throw rocks or urine-filled balloons at an individual in any line of work. All this — and more — has been done to our police officers on duty.
I send my profound thanks to our dedicated police force — you are appreciated, needed and valued. God bless and protect all of you.
At the end of every day, I want all my neighbors to come home safe — protesters and police officers alike.
Jivleen Kaur Sandhu.
Richmond.
