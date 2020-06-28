Don't pave over planet

for big parking lots

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The coronavirus has changed our lives in many ways, including where we work, how we shop and when we visit various other places. With more people working from home and shopping online, here's a suggestion: Immediately start to cut the size of all parking lots in half.

My mind boggles every time I see a gigantic parking lot that is never more than 20% filled. This is land that can serve a multitude of uses, namely more green space.

Let's plant native trees and shrubs instead of laying planet-warming asphalt.

Brian Ross.

Richmond.

