Inaction by officials
must not be tolerated
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Violence and mayhem do little justice to peaceful demonstrators who plead for change. Richmond, Hampton and Norfolk have not been immune to this groundswell but have become epicenters of what could quickly go terribly wrong. Bad actors have attacked innocent bystanders, businesses, public property and monuments while elected officials — Mayor Levar Stoney, Gov. Ralph Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Virginia's U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner — stood silent or could not be found. Their ineptitude resulted in thousands of dollars in damages to both private and public property.
The only appointed official to offer any hope is Richmond's interim police chief, William "Jody" Blackwell, who vowed to get his city back. Mob rule is determining courses of action versus previous commission recommendations or input from the entire population.
How is it that — knowing the situation was growing worse — nothing is being done? Insanity and chaos reign strong. Will it get any better? Not unless we as Americans take control of our cities and country. We need to identify the bad actors and hold them accountable. Would a Crime Solvers reward work? Should we require these elected officials to reimburse the commonwealth for cost of damages? This might get some attention or traction. Anyone who knows who these bad actors are but does not report them is just as complicit.
We are better than this. Remember the elected officials who stand by but do nothing other than offer symbolic tokens. Elections are almost upon us. Staying silent is not an option. Voters must let their voices be heard for law-abiding officials and to identify these bad actors.
Lawrence Constantine.
South Chesterfield.
