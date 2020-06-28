Keep politics out
of professional sports
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If there ever was a time in America where we needed a distraction from the actions that play out on the nightly news, it is now. We are taught from a young age the great virtues of sports. Young individuals need to develop skills, which include teamwork, fair competition, physical activity and striving for self-improvement through hard work. These are all skills that need to be learned for a young person to become successful in life.
These times have shown the true beliefs of professional athletes and team owners, as well as television producers. Of course, all are entitled to their personal opinions. Their true objectives are being revealed. Even though these individuals have powerful platforms to express their personal views, maybe it would be best if they did not. Please keep politics out of sports.
These individuals have become very successful through their abilities and hard work. Athletes run, jump and play at the discretion of the fans. Maybe they should realize who has the true power here. Possibly owners and athletes should not alienate certain fan bases during these times. Will tickets continue to be purchased? Will huge contracts be signed? Will merchandise be purchased? These questions remain to be answered. One thing the pandemic has shown us is that we do not need live sports. Common individuals will make the ultimate decision. No one loved a live sporting event more than I did. I am going to make a decision whether to buy that ticket or watch that event. However, I am going to keep that opinion to myself.
Stephen W. McDowell.
Dry Fork.
