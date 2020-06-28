Stoney, City Council lack
much-needed leadership
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am greatly concerned about the poor leadership provided by Mayor Levar Stoney and the Richmond City Council in the rent protest demonstrations, vandalism and property destruction. The majority of all Richmond citizens want the mayor to lead in promoting and maintaining safety, security and law and order.
Four goals that the mayor and City Council should focus on to improve Richmond are:
• Improve law enforcement to reduce murders and serious crime by increasing police funding. Put police substations in all public housing projects to reduce violent crime;
• Improve city public schools by getting all schools fully accredited. More than 50% of all Richmond public schools currently are not fully accredited;
• Protect all statues and monuments in the city from vandalism and destruction until City Council decides an orderly process of what to do with them; and
• Let the Richmond Coliseum development project be fully funded from the private sector so the mayor and City Council can use tax funds to improve law enforcement, public schools and other needed city projects.
Robert Carter.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.