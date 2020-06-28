Violence across state,

nation must stop now

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The lawlessness across our great city, the commonwealth and the entire United States has got to stop. What happens after every Confederate statue has been torn down and every monument to honor our men and women in the police force has been desecrated? What happens after every thoroughfare and school named for a Confederate soldier or sympathizer has been changed and every piece of public and private property has been destroyed or spray-painted with graffiti? When will our elected officials start to lead and honor their oaths of office? It's one thing to lead from the front and meet a problem head on. It's a completely different thing to lead from an office or behind a microphone in the hope that the problem simply will go away. The lawlessness across this great land has got to stop, and it has to stop now.

Jim Elliott.

Richmond.

