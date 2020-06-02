Preserve and protect

Civil War monuments

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I wholeheartedly disagree with much of Correspondent of the Day Bill Warhop's letter. His false narrative of the cause of the American Civil War fits well with the revisionist history espoused by the perpetually aggrieved but ignores the historical facts.

I do agree with Warhop on one matter: The Monument Avenue statues must be removed. Not so they can be used to reinforce the liberal agenda but so they can be preserved safely for future generations to appreciate. The city of Richmond no longer can or is willing to preserve and protect these works of art and commemoration. Richmond does not deserve to have these monuments within the city limits.

I am certain that there are numerous locations that would welcome and protect these monuments and appreciate their beauty and what they stand for: self-sacrifice in the face of naked aggression.

Berk Jones.

Mechanicsville.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email