Pull together to right
wrongs done in Richmond
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a lifelong resident of the city of Richmond and have watched with pride its transformation from a provincial and racially segregated town to a vibrant and diverse city. One small example to illustrate the point is the fact that when we started our family here in the 1970s, we had to drive miles outside of the city to find a Mexican restaurant. There now are plenty from which we can choose and do so.
The recent looting, vandalizing and rioting in the city is sad and frightening, but I see it as creating an opportunity for our citizens to pull together to right the wrongs done to the victims. Richmond has an abundance of civic-minded clubs and organizations. I would love to see those organizations pool their resources to form a diverse and representative group or committee to raise funds and recruit volunteers to aid the unfortunate victims of the destruction in our city. Applicants for relief could provide documented evidence of their losses. Of course, the group would have to be careful to distribute contributions and volunteer work fairly to earn credibility.
Richmond could use this opportunity to further the racial healing and sense of community that was beginning to develop before these criminal acts of a few thugs.
I was impressed with the news video of people quickly helping the damaged businesses downtown. If the civic groups could expand on this in an organized way and on a large scale, we could turn the riots from a senseless tragedy into a project for healing and progress, leading by example the way for other cities.
Guy Horsley.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.