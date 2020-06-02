Reader decries
Richmond police actions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The things I saw Saturday night with my own eyes were surreal: people along walking Broad Street throwing bricks in any window not being protected by the shop owner; armed men standing in front of a family dentistry office to keep it from being further vandalized; looters loading up rounds in their handguns walking down the same street where my wife and I walk our dogs; seeing people indiscriminately unload a handgun clip into the air three blocks from my house; kids walking down the street with liquor bottles looted from the ABC store; people purposely setting fires, then fighting with the locals trying to put them out. I was in the Virginia Army National Guard for six years and nothing could have prepared me for what I saw that night.
All this while members of the Richmond Police Department (RPD) stood by and did nothing. Officers stood on the south side of Broad Street protecting their station on Grace Street and did nothing to prevent the senseless acts of violence, cruelty and cowardice happening to the very people they are sworn to protect and help. Richmonders were using their bodies as barricades to try to stop the looting and vandalism, all within eyesight of dozens of police in riot gear who watched and did nothing.
Then on Monday night, the RPD used tear gas against a peaceful rally by the Lee monument before the 8 p.m. curfew was in effect. The RPD seems to have no problem using that level of force to protect Confederate monuments from peaceful protesters, but will not use it to protect small minority-owned businesses being destroyed by rioters in the heart of our city.
Russ Lawrence.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.