Reasonable reforms must
be made on local level
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
George Floyd's tragic death has sparked a conflagration that has horrified our nation. It is outrageous that our city is being burned and looted. However, it also is outrageous that our police treat our fellow Americans and our liberties with so little respect. We need our police and public to be partners, not enemies.
To that end, reform is required. However, our political system is broken. So, we have to look for local solutions. Below are a few reasonable, actionable proposals that our localities can take independent of state or federal action.
First, studies show that a more educated police force is less violent. However, Richmond, Henrico County and Chesterfield County only require new hires to have a high school diploma or GED. Let's ask more of our police. Any new hires should have at least an associate degree.
Second, studies also show that police militarization fails to enhance public safety and hurts police reputation. Hence, any participation by our police departments in the Defense Department's 1033 program — a program through which police departments obtain everything from office supplies to tanks — needs to be evaluated.
Third, per the Chemical Weapons Convention of 1993, tear gas is a chemical weapon if used in war. However, it's not a chemical weapon if used in riot control. That's not good enough. If a weapon cannot be used on a foreign military's soldiers, it is unacceptable to use it on our fellow Americans.
To be sure, there are many ideas coming from many voices. But we must do better for ourselves, our police, fellow citizens and country.
Jay Wyss.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.