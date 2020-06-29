Alcohol variable needed
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Ignoring the alcohol variable could be a big mistake. Given the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in other states, it might be wise to press the pause button before the proposed Phase 3 reopening on July 1. Gov. Ralph Northam should consider the alcohol variable: People in bars and other venues where alcohol is served are more inclined to forget about such concepts as social distancing and frequent hand-washing. They inevitably will come in contact with people in high-risk categories. This reckless and selfish behavior apparently has occurred in other states, and our governor should create a separate category for alcohol-fueled functions or gatherings, lest Virginia be added to the unfortunate list of states with resurgences sometime this fall.
Thomas Leslie Lindsey Jr.
Richmond.
