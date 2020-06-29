Can clergy members unite

to find peaceful solution?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Is it possible for the members of the Richmond clergy to unite and come forward with nonviolent ways to put a stop to the nightly violence? The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. accomplished so much, bringing positive changes in a peaceful manner by involving clergy and like-minded people. Most people of all faiths have respect for ecumenical leaders.

James Johnson.

Richmond.

