Can clergy members unite
to find peaceful solution?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Is it possible for the members of the Richmond clergy to unite and come forward with nonviolent ways to put a stop to the nightly violence? The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. accomplished so much, bringing positive changes in a peaceful manner by involving clergy and like-minded people. Most people of all faiths have respect for ecumenical leaders.
James Johnson.
Richmond.
