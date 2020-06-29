King's words on character

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In recent weeks, we have been hearing and reading a lot about racism. It seems that this racism has to do with color (a white police officer and a Black man). Before judging others because of color, remember that color is only skin-deep. We need to look beyond color and see something deeper than that. We need to see a person's character.

Character goes beyond skin color and reaches down to the heart of a person and how that person conducts himself or herself in society. This is what the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. talked about in a speech delivered at the Lincoln Memorial during the 1963 March on Washington when he said, "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

When we look beyond a person’s skin color and see their character, we will view things more differently in our world.

Billy Hott.

Lanexa.

