Overaggressive policing
puts protesters at risk
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Our elected and appointed leaders must do something about de-escalating law enforcement activity against protesters in Richmond.
My child and likely yours are out every night doing what we’ve taught them in a democracy: raising their voices loudly in nonviolent and lawful protest. In return, they have been tear-gassed, pepper-sprayed, shot at, detained and arrested — often simply for filming police activity.
Right now they meet nightly to brainstorm on protective devices and pepper-spray field first aid. But it only is a matter of time before they decide that since law enforcement isn’t following the rules, why should anyone? I dread waking up one morning to learn that one of our children has been killed in a needless escalation.
Our leadership must do better. We taught our children that a democracy is a safe place to raise your voice. We schooled them on the power of peaceful assembly. We told them that law enforcement would keep them safe. None of this is true right now in Richmond.
Phaedra Hise.
Richmond.
You are wrong Hise, if I caught my child in one of these protests I can guarantee you he would be grounded and regret disrespecting our police force! Poor parenting is the reason these idiotic kids are acting like thugs and destroying property, looting, rioting, and breaking the law. It's carpet baggers like you who's thinking is not needed in Virginia!
