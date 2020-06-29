Police with military gear

disturbs former Marine

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With protests continuing in Richmond and nationwide, it's clear that small policy changes aren't going to satisfy what the people are asking for. As a Marine Corps veteran who was deployed to Iraq for three years, I was astonished to see the amount of tactical equipment deployed on Richmond streets. Our police are better equipped to deal with some youth protests than I was to deal with terrorist cells in Ramadi. We do not live in a war zone, and there is no reason to see our police decked out in flak jackets, carrying assault rifles and driving around in armored vehicles. What I’ve seen on Richmond streets, especially at night, is an assault force that views citizens exercising their First Amendment rights as “the enemy.”

It is time not only to demilitarize all Virginia police forces but also to eliminate the Defense Logistics Agency's 1033 Program that provides this surplus military gear to our police. Our police officers do not need military-grade weapons and gear, and our citizens do not need to see that kind of equipment in their communities.

David Robinson.

Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps (retired).

Richmond.

