Trump's logic flawed
when it comes to testing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I "tested" my lawn for the presence of four-leaf clovers. In an hour's time, I found six. Then five neighbors came over and tested it, again for an hour, and found 22 more. The numbers went way up.
I don't want four-leaf clovers in my yard. So my question is: Should I not have had so many testers? Or would there still have been 28 (at least) in my yard even if they hadn't been found?
President Donald Trump complains that the COVID-19 numbers are up because of more testing and his solution is to decrease testing. Is the American public foolish enough to go along with this "logic"?
I sincerely hope not.
Susanna Wilson.
Richmond.
