Focus should be on
failure to speak truth
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Wednesday's editorial calls the apology of the Richmond Police Department for its gassing of peaceful protesters "an extraordinary move." It also calls the later agreement of Mayor Levar Stoney to meet with protestors "even bolder."
The RPD's apology was neither extraordinary nor bold; rather, it was the act of an organization that initially attempted to lie ("some RPD officers in that area were cut off") and only admitted the truth hours later when confronted with mountains of video evidence exposing the lie.
There is nothing extraordinary about admitting a mistake after it has been shown to the world. The focus should be on the institutional reflex to obfuscate rather than to speak difficult truth as its first choice.
James Wilson.
North Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The police routinely have issues with the Truth....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.