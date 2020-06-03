Focus should be on

failure to speak truth

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Wednesday's editorial calls the apology of the Richmond Police Department for its gassing of peaceful protesters "an extraordinary move." It also calls the later agreement of Mayor Levar Stoney to meet with protestors "even bolder."

The RPD's apology was neither extraordinary nor bold; rather, it was the act of an organization that initially attempted to lie ("some RPD officers in that area were cut off") and only admitted the truth hours later when confronted with mountains of video evidence exposing the lie.

There is nothing extraordinary about admitting a mistake after it has been shown to the world. The focus should be on the institutional reflex to obfuscate rather than to speak difficult truth as its first choice.

James Wilson.

North Chesterfield.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email