Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis is an affront to all citizens of our country, regardless of race, color or creed.

The demonstrations and rioting that followed also are affronts to all of the citizens of our country.

When a Target store is looted in Minneapolis, it’s the livelihood of that store's employees that is taken away by the rioters. When a GRTC Pulse bus is burned in Richmond, it’s the people who rely on public transportation who are hurt the most. They can’t get to their jobs, which affects their livelihood.

Yes, black lives matter, but maybe not to the rioters and looters. They only are out for their own self-interest. They could not care less how others are affected.

Brian Glass.

Glen Allen.

