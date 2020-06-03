Looting of local bike shop
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Of all the senseless rioting and destruction, the loss of one business hit me personally. Balance Bicycle Shop on West Broad Street was vandalized and looted of new bicycles as well as bicycles in for repairs that belonged to others. For several years, I have done business with Balance Bicycle. Yes, there are other bicycle shops, but I liked going to see the good folks at Balance. Service was done for me while I waited. I trusted those guys to tell me what I needed to have all my components in perfect working order. I am sickened and disgusted to see any business owner vandalized or looted, but especially Balance Bicycle.
Greg Milefsky, the owner of Balance Bicycle Shop, was quoted in the RTD:"I will never ever open a business in Richmond ever again." How sad. What a pity.
John C. Thornton.
Richmond.
