Many try to shape world's

only Jewish country

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recently, correspondent Nidal Mahayni wrote that Tel Aviv ought to be Israel’s capital because it’s the area's first modern Jewish settlement. Mahayni's letter leaves out that in the early 1900s, Grand Mufti Amin al-Husseini severely harassed the Jews of Jerusalem with British Field Marshal Edmund Allenby’s tacit approval, thus forcing Jews to look to elsewhere for religious freedom. History aside, it’s shortsighted to look at Israel without looking at Judaism.

Three times a day, millions of Jews face Jerusalem for their prayers. Daily liturgy refers to Jerusalem many dozens of times. And on the 9th of Av in the Jewish calendar, my congregation— along with thousands of shuls worldwide — conducts services while sitting on the floor to mourn the destruction of Jerusalem. This is reflected in Israel’s anthem, “An eye still gazes toward Zion; Our hope is not yet lost, The two-thousand-year-old hope, To be a free nation in our land, The land of Zion and Jerusalem.” Knowing the history of the Jewish connection to Jerusalem has never been more important. When I traveled to Bethlehem to learn the Palestinian narrative, I had dinner with a parliamentary member of Hamas who insisted Solomon never was headquartered in Jerusalem.

June 7 marks the 53rd anniversary of Israel’s victory in 1967 and the restoration of Jewish liberties within the holy city. Today, 5 million Israeli Jews of European descent and 1.5 million Israeli Jews of Arabic descent seek refuge with spiritual connection to our ancestors of previous millennium. Israelis rightfully chose Jerusalem as their capital city after signing cessation treaties with Jordan. As an American Jew raised in the diaspora, it always struck me as more than odd that there are many dozens of Christian and Muslim countries, yet there are those who dictate to the only Jewish country in the world where their seat of government ought to be.

Rabbi Dovid S. Asher.

Keneseth Beth Israel,

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email