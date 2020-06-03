Praying in public

a form of vanity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Bible has something to say about social distancing. In Matthew 6:6 (King James Version), we are told that when praying, we should go into a room and shut the door, and by praying in secret, we will be rewarded openly.

Praying in public to be seen by others is a form of vanity.

Mike Giletto.

Henrico.

