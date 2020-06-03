Richmond must remove
Confederate monuments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The tagging and defacing of the Monument Avenue Confederate statutes are recent examples of hope, a feeling in short supply right now. These men — Robert E. Lee, J.E.B. Stuart, Jefferson Davis, Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson and Matthew Fontaine Maury — fought for institutions that mercilessly tortured, raped and worked black people to death.
They are nothing to look up to, nor do they deserve to look down upon this avenue, this city or this commonwealth.
All of them were born Virginians, as am I. I grew up in Richmond, went to college at one Virginia university and am now finishing up a law degree at another. Throughout my life, I have heard countless justifications for perpetuating the supposed honor of these men. What is honorable about stealing a son from a mother? What is courageous about fighting on the side of killing black people rather than giving us freedom? These men were fighting out of fear — tyrannical hatred and fear.
What do those monuments do for Richmond today? They keep Confederate ideals ever-present, impossible to be forgotten or dismissed. White people in this city, if they choose, look at these monument and feel — however misplaced — a sense of history and pride. Black people are not given, nor do we want, that same opportunity. Instead, and by no accidental means, we are terrorized by these figures, with a clear message communicated to us: “You stay away. You stay down.”
The protesters, taggers and congregations refused to be intimidated. For this, I thank y’all. And I look forward to a brighter day when these statutes do not need tagging or defacing — for they will be gone. We have the power now to do what is right. We will. We shall. We must.
Evan Reid.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Evan Reid.
Great Letter. Well Said and great reasoning....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.