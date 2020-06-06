Open dialogue can lead
to meaningful solutions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Hanover County Democratic Committee stands in solidarity with black and brown Americans in Minneapolis and around the country. We must bring an end to systemic racism. No person should ever have to beg for his life or prove his humanity. It sickens us to know that there are citizens who daily live in fear of the very people who should protect them.
We are grateful for the many men and women of law enforcement who serve with dignity and integrity. But, we need to admit that racism exists in all walks of life. As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
We are hurting right now, but we are not broken. Together, as Americans, we can do better. We must do all we can to ensure that all Americans are treated humanely and have every opportunity to better their lives. For too long, we have been silent on issues that make us uncomfortable.
We encourage everyone to start having meaningful conversations about race and oppression. Through open dialogue, we will find meaningful solutions. For the sake of our children, we must solve the problems created by racial bias.
When we hear a man gasp for air, the first thing we should do is get off his neck. Too many times, our brothers and sisters are trying to better themselves. But, figuratively and literally, someone is pressing on their necks so hard that they can't breathe.
We support people who are lending their voices to those who are out of breath — from voicing the need to remove racially offensive names from our buildings to marching in solidarity for those who no longer are able to march. As we come together in this dark hour, let a rising sun shine on what we can accomplish together.
Dr. Daniel McGraw.
Chair, Hanover County Democratic Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Dr. Daniel McGraw,
Hanover County Trumpers are just fine with schools being named after racist traitors. The only way they'll change is if the public forces change upon them...Then when they are made to change they'll play the victim.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.