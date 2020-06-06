Overflowing mailbox
sign of security issue?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The realization that the United State Postal Service (USPS) is seriously broken was confirmed after our recent return from an out-of-state trip. Mail can be stopped either by using notification with an official Postal Service form to the carrier showing dates to start and end delivery, along with name, address and phone number of residence, or by sending this information to USPS computer site. Over the years, the official yellow 5-by-8-inch card has worked until recently. On arriving home, we discovered our mailbox was overflowing with two weeks of personal information, pounds of advertisements, magazines, other mail and filled merchandise orders. Not one carrier questioned or reported this unusual overflow to his or her manager. The letter carriers continued to daily stuff the mail into the box. Our mail usually is delivered by a different carrier each day. Our lawn was cut, plants watered and our house did not appear unoccupied. We have lived at this house for more than 20 years. Perhaps Congress needs to rethink their proposal to deliver election ballots by mail. This inefficiency and poor management with regard to the mailing of such critical personal information truly frightens me.
B.W. Traylor.
Richmond.
B.W. Traylor,
So you went on a trip and failed to put your mail on hold...Then when you got back and saw your mailbox fill deduced that mail in voting is bad....Good Gravy...You're a fine example of stupid....
