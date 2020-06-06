Put rage in context

before it's too late

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For the first time in years, our fractured country has agreed on something. We all agreed that the murder of George Floyd was a horrific incident. We have seen this before, but this one was particularly painful to watch. Zero humanity was shown from the very people who are supposed to protect us. But statistics show us that, thankfully, this type of incident is very rare. Black people are not being hunted by the police. But you would think so with the reaction we’ve seen. So why the pure rage? Because it doesn’t seem rare. In this new digital age, we are exposed to these tragic cases like never before. Viewing people being killed is traumatic. Seeing it over and over is catastrophic to the soul. It’s why we’re seeing such anger and raw emotion. Nothing justifies the rioting. But I understand why it’s happening. Because the pain is real. The anger is real. The trauma is real. But what’s not real is the narrative that is destroying this country. This rage must be put into the proper context before it’s too late.

Marshall Jewett.

Richmond.

