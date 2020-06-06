Right to peaceful protest

ignored by president

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Some weeks back in the heart of the pandemic, President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to invade a few Democratic-controlled state capitals and protest to reopen their economies, even though the scientific community advised against it. These are the same experts the president ignored from the end of January into March on the coming pandemic. However, as intimidating as these camouflage-wearing, rifle-toting protesters might appear to visitors, the U.S. Constitution guarantees their right to protest peacefully. Their rights were respected.

Fast-forward to this past Monday. Peaceful protesters were assembled across from the White House to protest the death of George Floyd, another black American victim of police brutality. Unfortunately, their rights were not respected.

While the president was preaching law and order from the Rose Garden, the peaceful protesters were attacked with tear gas and rubber bullets. This is not law and order — it is the antithesis. Were these peaceful protesters attacked and dislodged from Lafayette Park to save lives and property? No, they were removed for a photo opportunity showing Trump holding a Bible that was not his in front of a church he does not attend.

Fortunately, this might well prove the tipping point of this absurd presidency. The conscience of America has been awakened. Now it is the time for America to come together and vote for change. It is time for America to finally live up to the ideals of its founding. I can’t wait for November. How about you?

Mark Condon.

Mechanicsville.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email