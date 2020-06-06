Right to peaceful protest
ignored by president
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Some weeks back in the heart of the pandemic, President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to invade a few Democratic-controlled state capitals and protest to reopen their economies, even though the scientific community advised against it. These are the same experts the president ignored from the end of January into March on the coming pandemic. However, as intimidating as these camouflage-wearing, rifle-toting protesters might appear to visitors, the U.S. Constitution guarantees their right to protest peacefully. Their rights were respected.
Fast-forward to this past Monday. Peaceful protesters were assembled across from the White House to protest the death of George Floyd, another black American victim of police brutality. Unfortunately, their rights were not respected.
While the president was preaching law and order from the Rose Garden, the peaceful protesters were attacked with tear gas and rubber bullets. This is not law and order — it is the antithesis. Were these peaceful protesters attacked and dislodged from Lafayette Park to save lives and property? No, they were removed for a photo opportunity showing Trump holding a Bible that was not his in front of a church he does not attend.
Fortunately, this might well prove the tipping point of this absurd presidency. The conscience of America has been awakened. Now it is the time for America to come together and vote for change. It is time for America to finally live up to the ideals of its founding. I can’t wait for November. How about you?
Mark Condon.
Mechanicsville.
Trump is completely unfit for the presidency.....Between hiding in his bunker and tear gassing Americans he's terrified of not being reelected. He knows the election is all that's keeping him from jail....But..He's done...And in November we'll end him...
