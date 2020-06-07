Acts of racism
must end now
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Each time I try to say or write something about where America has landed after the killing of George Floyd, my eyes fill and salty tears roll down my face — the same salty tears that roll down the faces of any caring American, no matter the color of his or her skin. I have never seen anyone stop breathing, especially at the hands of a law enforcement official with his knee on a man's neck. The image of George Floyd was crystal-clear. It rips into my heart like a dagger. Malcolm X said, “It is criminal to teach a man not to defend himself when he is the constant victim of brutal attacks.”
How did America get here? We always were here, but the deep-seated racism was hidden in the hearts and minds of those who felt privileged and superior. All it took was one unbalanced election of the wrong person for that ugly racism to rear its head. Those nasty and ugly feelings always were there, hidden in a corner of minds and hearts; ready to come out by invitation of a president who encourages division. No words or actions could ever make a person participate in the violent and mean-spirited actions we have seen this past week unless it already was in his or her heart.
What makes any person feel superior to another because of one's birth? No one gets to choose their parents, their race, their ethnicity. So what pleasure does one get out of violating another person because of his or her color? People who are so prejudiced that they would take another's life are ignorant and insecure; they act disgracefully and disrespectfully to be validated. It has to stop now. No more. Ever.
Sandra Howard.
Chair, Black Caucus of the Hanover County Democratic Committee.
Hanover.
Sandra Howard,
Great Letter...Joe Biden said that 15% of Americans were not very good people...I think that number is way too low.....
