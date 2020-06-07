Insensitivity to racism

spurs many to protest

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It was ironic for me to read the Letter to the Editor by Claude Mayo, who said that the Hanover County School Board's priority is not school name change. When will we white people begin to realize what it feels like to attend a high school named after a Civil War leader who fought to keep blacks as slaves, and to play on a team called the Rebels? Insensitivity like this is one of the many examples of racism in our culture, and why people continue to protest.

Emily Kimball.

Richmond.

