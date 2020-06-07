Insensitivity to racism
spurs many to protest
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It was ironic for me to read the Letter to the Editor by Claude Mayo, who said that the Hanover County School Board's priority is not school name change. When will we white people begin to realize what it feels like to attend a high school named after a Civil War leader who fought to keep blacks as slaves, and to play on a team called the Rebels? Insensitivity like this is one of the many examples of racism in our culture, and why people continue to protest.
Emily Kimball.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Emily, great letter. And the people who live in Hanover County can no longer hide behind their elected officials. After all the protests we saw in the the past two weeks who can honestly say: “Oh, I didn’t know this was an element of racism.”
Emily Kimball,
Hanover County will wind up changing the names of the schools....Of course it'll be after large sums are spent in court and protests make the news outside of Virginia. Racists only give up on their bigotry when forced and that time is coming for Hanover County...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.