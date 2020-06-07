Northam, Stoney fail

to maintain peace, order

Editor, Times-Dispatch,

The answer to the questions Robin Beres and Pamela Stallsmith posed in their June 2 editorial “The aftermath” is simple:

Silence is consent.

It should come as no surprise that yet another Democratic governor and yet another Democratic mayor have allowed yet another round of racially and politically charged riots to turn yet another Virginia city into a war zone.

We’ve been down this road before, and when it came time to do more than pay lip service to maintaining peace and order, we wound up with violence in our streets.

To anyone who thinks this is a coincidence, I say: Wake up.

Michael Dennin.

McKenney.

