Protests put end

to stay-at-home rule

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We’ve let the protesters control everything. They have thrown social distancing out of the window. The stay-at-home order is over. So let’s open up everything. Maybe some of the protesters will have to go back to work.

Thomas Hughes.

Richmond.

