Protests put end
to stay-at-home rule
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We’ve let the protesters control everything. They have thrown social distancing out of the window. The stay-at-home order is over. So let’s open up everything. Maybe some of the protesters will have to go back to work.
Thomas Hughes.
Richmond.
I have no doubt that many of the protesters already are working. And I also have no doubt what prompted your comment.
