Virtual permitting could
aid clean energy industry
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the global economy reels from COVID-19, Virginia’s essential businesses must innovate or risk closure. For the clean technology sector, which employs more than 80,000 Virginians, there are opportunities to return to full employment sooner rather than later. However, for these workers to get back on the job it will require our cities and counties to be creative and flexible.
While many clean energy projects — such as installing solar arrays, building energy-efficient homes and renovating shuttered public buildings — can be completed under social distancing mandates, they still require local permits. Permitting typically involves numerous site visits and in-person meetings. To generate much-needed revenue and put Virginians back to work, counties like Fairfax and Arlington are leading the way with virtual permitting.
Cities and counties can do even more. With many public buildings currently empty or at reduced capacity, the timing is ideal to make needed energy efficiency improvements. Energy efficiency professionals can retrofit aging HVAC systems, replace inefficient insulation, upgrade lighting and eliminate other energy waste. These investments offer long-term taxpayer savings. What better way to welcome employees back than with healthier workspaces?
As counties face COVID-19 fiscal shortfalls, large renewable energy projects also are filling the gaps. Virginia is welcoming the Spotsylvania Solar Energy Center, which is estimated to provide the county $1.4 million during its first year. Likewise, Virginia’s planned offshore wind farm will provide enough clean power for 650,000 households and create 37,000 much-needed jobs.
The clean energy industry can help support the commonwealth’s struggling communities. Virginia cities and counties should keep implementing innovative solutions, like virtual permitting and energy efficiency contracting, to boost revenue, save public dollars, and put Virginians back to work.
Chelsea Harnish.
Executive Director,
Virginia Energy Efficiency Council.
David Murray.
Executive Director,
Maryland-DC-Delaware-Virginia Solar Energy Industries Association.
Richmond.
