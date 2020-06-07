Work together so all

can rise together

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

"Don't measure how valuable you are by the way you were treated. Always remember you matter, you're important and you are loved, and you bring to this world things no one else can."

I share this quote on life's important lessons from the story "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse," by Charlie Mackesy, for the benefit of the true nonviolent anti-racism protesters. I say further: Our country and our planet look to every person to get us to the next level of humanity.

Margaret Reynolds.

Maidens.

