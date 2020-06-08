Bring Robert E. Lee statue

home to Westmoreland

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I live in Westmoreland County. As a Westmorelander, my heart goes out to all the descendants of Robert E. Lee, whose statue was vandalized on Richmond's Monument Avenue. I have seen video of people trying to stop the vandalism; however, destiny will have its way.

Certainly, not all the Lees in Westmoreland are direct descendants of Lee; however, many are. They are public servants in our local government, own and operate several local businesses, and are leaders in our faith-based communities.

I ask Gov. Ralph Northam, local civic leaders, the Westmoreland County Board Supervisors and the Stratford Hall Foundation to remove Lee's statue to Stratford Hall, the Lee homeplace in Westmoreland.

There, the statue will be cleaned and fully restored, then stand on the grounds to teach the public about this man, who was not only pivotal in American history, but who also was an ardent advocate of public education and was past president of Washington and Lee University in Lexington.

Bring the statue home.

Scott Duprey.

Hague.

