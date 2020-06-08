Bring Robert E. Lee statue
home to Westmoreland
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I live in Westmoreland County. As a Westmorelander, my heart goes out to all the descendants of Robert E. Lee, whose statue was vandalized on Richmond's Monument Avenue. I have seen video of people trying to stop the vandalism; however, destiny will have its way.
Certainly, not all the Lees in Westmoreland are direct descendants of Lee; however, many are. They are public servants in our local government, own and operate several local businesses, and are leaders in our faith-based communities.
I ask Gov. Ralph Northam, local civic leaders, the Westmoreland County Board Supervisors and the Stratford Hall Foundation to remove Lee's statue to Stratford Hall, the Lee homeplace in Westmoreland.
There, the statue will be cleaned and fully restored, then stand on the grounds to teach the public about this man, who was not only pivotal in American history, but who also was an ardent advocate of public education and was past president of Washington and Lee University in Lexington.
Bring the statue home.
Scott Duprey.
Hague.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Good idea, let them come and get it, horse and all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.