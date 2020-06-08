Maury's contributions
outweigh role in Civil War
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It is easy to agree with the comments heard around the Fan District that the Confederate monuments now have their context. However, we citizens might want to pause and consider keeping the statue to Matthew Fontaine Maury. His honorary title of "Pathfinder of the Seas" might be more important than his time in the Navy of the Confederacy. We can be inspired by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s sermons on forgiveness — forgive Maury's blindness and remain grateful for his insights on marine science and navigation, which is part of the history, development and success of the United States Navy.
In 2017, the Commentary section of The Times-Dispatch published a column by Dale M. Brumfield about sculptor Frederick William Sievers, and his inspiration and the symbolic choices for his unusual work honoring Maury. It might be worth rereading.
Thank you for your work keeping up with the many aspects of these issues.
Emilie Webb.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.