Police procedures reform
needed to address racism
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police, we have witnessed another tragic event where only the name and setting change. It is past time that changes are made to address this apparent racism on the part of individual law enforcement officers. There need to be systemic changes made in law enforcement:
• The manner in which police departments and their officers contact the public needs to be thoroughly reviewed. The objective of such review must reflect that law enforcement agencies are servants of the people — all the people. They work for us and must reflect our community standards. Use-of-force policies, welfare checks and the service of warrants all need to be included in such review. Civilian input should be an essential part of this.
• The recruitment and hiring of police officers need to focus on the potential for future misbehavior. Specifically, interview questions and exercises need to be designed to predict future behavior. This is a difficult task and probably will require the participation of a talented statistician. The general idea would be to identify questions that, when answered in a particular way, statistically are associated with undesirable outcomes.
• Civilian review boards should be established to help review all use-of-force events. The purpose of such review boards has to be to review and, where possible, refine use-of-force policies. A civilian component to this process probably will improve the outcomes of these reviews.
It is essential that our expectations of law enforcement officers reflect the way that our society has changed over the past five decades. My sense is that most Americans are outraged by these events, but such outrage so often does not always seem to be shared by everyone in the law enforcement community. Changes must take place to bring police practices in line with community expectations.
McPherson Gaines Jr.
Henrico.
