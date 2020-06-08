Ref's family appreciates
Bevans' remembrance
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On Saturday, my mother called me and told me that she had something for me. I went to my childhood home and she gave me an article from the Richmond Times-Dispatch written by Mike Bevans that covered some of his best memories about sports coverage in Richmond. One of them was about my father, Angier Lawrence. The thought that he remembered my father from an event that happened more than 40 years ago not only touched me and my mother, but it also was like every time I talk to a person in Richmond who went to Armstrong or Maggie Walker high schools or went to the CIAA tournament. There’s a new story, a lot of laughs and back-slapping. Whenever I “re-meet” someone who knew my father, that person remembers me as a very little boy being everywhere he was. That game Bevans wrote about was played when I was 2 years old and he was 52. At 46, I still am collecting stories, and enjoying the memories people stir up. Thank you for remembering and thank you for bringing a solid smile to my mother's face. I thank you for giving me another story. My father passed away some 30 years ago, and many people who meet me as an adult don’t know because I say or reference something my father said or did quite often. Your article reminded me that maybe other folks do the same as well.
Paul J. Lawrence.
Richmond.
